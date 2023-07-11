The father of a St George Illawarra Dragons star will stand trial after days of negotiations surrounding his alleged involvement in a 2011 botched robbery fell through at the final hour.
The trial of Warrawong father-of-nine Talatau 'Dal' Amone began at Sydney's Downing Centre District Court on Tuesday afternoon.
Amone, the father of Dragons five-eighth Talatau 'Junior' Amone, has pleaded not guilty to being the accessory before a serious indictable offence - assault with intent to rob in company.
The 47-year-old denies any involvement in the incident.
The charge relates to a period of time before an alleged robbery in which Illawarra underworld figure Saso Ristevski was shot dead at his Lake Heights home on September 28, 2011.
Amone is not charged with Ristevski's murder, but instead that he was an accessory to the alleged robbery that surrounded his killing. He was arrested in 2016 and was bailed later that year.
The gun used in the shooting was later found in Victoria.
The Mercury does not suggest Junior Amone is related to this matter in any way.
The Crown began making opening submissions on Tuesday afternoon. More to come.
