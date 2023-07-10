Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Exclusive

Dozens of temporary aged care beds to ease pressure on Illawarra hospital system: MPs

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
July 11 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
As the region continues to suffer from a severe shortage of aged care beds, Cunningham MP Alison Byrnes and NSW Health Minister Ryan Park have announced a joint plan to fund dozens of new temporary aged care places in the Illawarra and Shoalhaven. Inset picture supplied.
As the region continues to suffer from a severe shortage of aged care beds, Cunningham MP Alison Byrnes and NSW Health Minister Ryan Park have announced a joint plan to fund dozens of new temporary aged care places in the Illawarra and Shoalhaven. Inset picture supplied.

On any given day in the past year, nearly 100 of the Illawarra's hospital beds have been filled with people who didn't need to be there, but were stuck waiting for a place in aged care.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.