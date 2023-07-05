Illawarra Mercury
Increase in medical interventions linked to birth trauma, Wollongong midwife says

Updated July 5 2023 - 5:08pm, first published 4:00pm
Midwife and the Vice-President of Wollongong Hospital's NSW Nurses and Midwives Association branch Emma Gedge said the latest yearly statistics showed the rise of medial intervention in birth, which she believes is linked to an increase in birth trauma.
A Wollongong midwife has raised concerns about new data that shows the "vast majority" of women who give birth in hospitals now end up with some type of intervention during their labour or birth.

