Birth trauma 'widespread' in the Illawarra, consumer advocacy group says

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated July 4 2023 - 6:30pm, first published 4:00pm
Calderwood mum, Lis Legge, 42, says she went into her first pregnancy trusting the medical system would have her best interests at heart. But by the time she'd had her son, she felt "shellshocked". Picture by Sylvia Liber.
Calderwood mum, Lis Legge, 42, says she went into her first pregnancy trusting the medical system would have her best interests at heart. But by the time she'd had her son, she felt "shellshocked". Picture by Sylvia Liber.

More than eight years after her first birth, Lis Legge's voice still shakes when she speaks about it.

