90yo Ada Holland was mauled to death. Now her angry daughter says dog owners must be held to account

By Newsroom
Updated July 4 2023 - 2:56pm, first published 2:30pm
The late Ada (Sally) Holland with her much-loved Collingwood Beach in the background. File pictures
A woman whose 90-year-old mother died after being attacked by a number of dogs on a South Coast beach wants NSW to follow Queensland's lead and hold owners criminally responsible for the actions of their animal.

