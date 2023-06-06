Illawarra Mercury
How long you're likely to wait as a patient in Wollongong Hospital ED

By Kate McIlwain
June 7 2023 - 12:30am
A glimmer of hope for patients waiting (and waiting) in Wollongong Hospital's ED
Wollongong hospital has improved its performance for waiting times in the emergency department, and now has a higher percentage of patients than the NSW average starting their treatment "on time".

