Women's Trauma Recovery Centre set to open this year after grant agreement signed

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated June 5 2023 - 6:19pm, first published 4:45pm
Illawarra Women's Health Centre chairwoman Jessica Koot with, seated, Cunningham MP Alison Byrnes, Whitlam MP Stephen Jones and IWHC executive director Sally Stevenson, and Dr Patricia Cullen and Judy Daunt. Picture by Robert Peet.
The groundbreaking Women's Trauma Recovery Centre is set to deliver services to victim-survivors of domestic, family and sexual violence by the end of the year.

