The Illawarra health department says it fully supports the "co-location" of the Women's Trauma Recovery Centre at the old Port Kembla Hospital site, but says a clear idea of site availability for the centre won't be available for some time.
The comments come after trauma centre advocate Sally Stevenson raised concerns negotiations with the NSW government over a commitment to provide space at the former hospital site had stalled. Ms Stevenson had said there was a 'very real risk' the government would not come through with its promise.
Now the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District released a statement to say it remained committed to working with the centre of excellence for domestic violence recovery, but makes clear that many factors need to be taken into consideration. A district spokesperson said "the commitment stands" to "an opportunity to explore the potential for a parcel of land for the IWHC to develop a Trauma Recovery Centre, to be co-located with future new NSW health facilities and services proposed for a section of the Port Kembla Hospital campus at Warrawong."
They warned that details on the site availability would be subject to a lengthy planning process, and said Port Kembla Hospital remained in use and "would not be available for any alternative use for some time."
Ms Stevenson, the Illawarra Women's Health Centre Executive Director, said the organisation still needed "certainty of details in writing", as well as a commitment of $2m to refurbish the old Warilla Library as a temporary home.
"We appreciate the health department confirming a commitment to explore the potential for land at Port Kembla Hospital, but we still have no certainty or clarity to give us the assurance that the site will eventuate," she said.
"Our position still stands in that we need the certainty of details in writing and a commitment of $2m to refurbish the old Warilla Library as a temporary home, and to start the design process, with women with lived experience, for the permanent, fit for purpose, building. "
Meanwhile the shadow minister for health, Ryan Park said he was working with Shellharbour MP Anna Watson to support the centre.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
