Now the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District released a statement to say it remained committed to working with the centre of excellence for domestic violence recovery, but makes clear that many factors need to be taken into consideration. A district spokesperson said "the commitment stands" to "an opportunity to explore the potential for a parcel of land for the IWHC to develop a Trauma Recovery Centre, to be co-located with future new NSW health facilities and services proposed for a section of the Port Kembla Hospital campus at Warrawong."