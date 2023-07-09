Illawarra Mercury
The Illawarra McDonald's job that left a happy teen feeling broken

By Tareyn Varley
Updated July 10 2023 - 6:49am, first published July 9 2023 - 9:05pm
"Exposure to harassment from the public is not the fault of the employer but the management and care of staff during and following these incidents is."
Fast food is making some kids sick. And they're not even eating it. The industry has thrived off the back of young people, often still in school, who've been hired on junior pay rates but expected to do adult jobs. We reveal the high price some are paying in terms of mental health after copping abuse from both senior staff and customers, leading one former McDonald's Dapto employee to contemplate suicide.

Last February, an angry customer in Dapto McDonald's car park told 19-year-old manager Will that he was going to kill him.

