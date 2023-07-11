Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Exclusive

Why Wollongong's Lord Mayor won't award Alex Volkanovski the keys to the city

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated July 11 2023 - 5:18pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery has decided UFC champion Alex Volkanovski is not worthy of receiving the keys to the city because hes involved in a "blood sport"
Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery has decided UFC champion Alex Volkanovski is not worthy of receiving the keys to the city because hes involved in a "blood sport"

Windang's UFC featherweight world champion Alex Volkanovski is known worldwide for his exploits in the octagon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.