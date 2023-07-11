Why Wollongong's Lord Mayor won't award Alex Volkanovski the keys to the city

Windang's UFC featherweight world champion Alex Volkanovski is known worldwide for his exploits in the octagon.
The 2022 UFC fighter of the year and one-time pound-for-pound world champion's list of achievements in the sport are too many to list.
But what is clear is Volkanovski loves his hometown and has put Wollongong on the world map thanks to his exploits in the UFC arena.
But despite this Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery refuses to award Volkanovski the Keys to the City.
In Wollongong, it's the Lord Mayor who has the power to nominate a person for this honour.
Cr Bradbery told the Mercury that while he appreciated Volkanovski's talents and achievements, he had issues with the UFC, which he said was a "blood sport which in some respects provokes violence".
"For a start it's a sport that I think doesn't rank with the Olympics or categories like the arts, such as when we awarded the Keys to the City to Richard Tognetti," he said.
"It's a sport, if you can call it that, but at the same time I think it is a niche area, and isn't something that necessarily meets the criteria for recognition of Keys to the City."
The so-called 'niche' sport of UFC generates millions of dollars worldwide and is watched by millions of people around the world.
Just in Wollongong and neighbouring Shellharbour pubs and clubs thousands of people watched Volkanovski defeat interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez on Sunday.
It was the 34-year-old's fifth successful world title defence, which has seen many good judges label Volkanovski the best UFC fighter in the world.
Cr Bradbery acknowledged that Volkanovski had brought kudos to the city of Wollongong but said so had many other people.
"He's a nice person who has achieved a great deal but he is not the only one who has brought kudos to the city," he said.
"I have to measure this in terms of what sort of things are we promoting? Is this [UFC] an activity that we as a city want to promote?
"I appreciate his skills and that but at the same time there are other messages associated with that sport. It's a blood sport and it is also a sport that provokes in some respects, violence.
"I'm very conscious of the messages around recognising that.
"Everyone is entitled to their opinion, but I also have to be mindful of the message we put out to our community and the young people.
"This is no reflection on him as an individual but I also have to be mindful of the sort of things that the city stands for. I'm very cautious about promoting or giving endorsement to what is a pretty violent sport.
"Everyone is entitled to their point of view and I greatly respect diversity opinion. But at this stage, that's as far as I am prepared to go."
Other community leaders though have implored the Lord Mayor to officially acknowledge Volkanovski's exploits in the sport.
Federal Illawarra Labor politician Alsion Byrnes and her state colleague Paul Scully told the Mercury the Wollongong fighter deserved to be recognised for putting the city on the world map.
This view was shared by Wollongong City Council Ward 3 councillor Linda Campbell.
Wollonong MP Paul Scully said he had written to the Lord Mayor on several occasions suggesting that Volkanovski should receive the keys to the city.
"Wollongong has always honoured its world champions and significant citizens who have made a difference on the world stage, with such an award." Mr Scully said.
"While some people might not like what Alex does for a living, the fact is he's a world champion. And the fact is he shows and demonstrates leadership at a local level that should be recognised and supported for what it is, whether it be being involved in kids sport through to his Vax the Illawarra campaign.
"His involvement in the Vax the Illawarra campaign, turned into a targeted statewide advertising campaign, by the then Minister for Health, Brad Hazzard."
He added that Volkanovski had a huge following and had shown that commitment and dedication to any task can "take you from Windang to the world".
"That's something we should be encouraging in our citizens and residents," Mr Scully said.
"There's been a host of people who have received the keys to the city for various reasons, from classical music to riding 500cc motorbikes to a world championship.
"Not everyone likes everything that those previous recipients have done but I think everyone admires their contribution to Wollongong locally but also to putting Wollongong up in lights in various fields of endeavour."
Cr Campbell said while she couldn't speak for Wollongong Council, her personal view was that the city should acknowledge their "tremendous" world champion.
"It's a decision for the mayor but giving the keys to the city is certainly something that I'd strongly encourage the mayor to put to council.
"I feel we should certainly acknowledge Alex's amazing achievements of putting Windang and through that Wollongong on the world map," she said.
"His latest video comparing Windang with Las Vegas was gold. You can't buy advertisement like that."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
