Having played his part in helping Australia claim trans-Tasman bragging rights, Ollie McCrea has set his sights on doing the same for the Junior Wallabies when they take on Wales later this week.
Australia can finish fifth at the World Rugby U20 Championships if they beat the Welsh in South Africa on Friday at 10pm (AEST).
Rising Illawarra rugby star McCrea played 15 minutes off the bench in Australia's tense 44-35 victory over New Zealand's U20 side last Sunday.
The win secured the Wallabies the opportunity to play-off for fifth spot at the World Rugby U20 Championships.
The Kiwis spent the majority of the game with 14 men after a red card to Tom Allen in the 13th minute for a dangerous cleanout.
But Australia were made to work hard for the victory, trailing by 12-points at one stage before fighting back for the win.
"Very relieved and I'm very happy for the playing group and the staff," Junior Wallabies coach Nathan Grey said after the match.
"They've been working really hard for a long time and the boys stuck at our style of footy and we scored some great tries. It's a great finish and we're looking forward to next week already."
McCrea came on late in the Junior Wallabies opening championships' game 46-37 victory over Fiji.
He was left out of the next game which Australia lost 30-10 to Ireland.
The 18-year-old though was recalled for the Junior Wallabies' must-win clash against England, where he was an unused substitute in the thrilling 22-22 draw.
Jo-anne McCrea, who is in South Africa watching her son, said McCrea was loving representing his country.
Meantime, in other rugby news closer to home, the University of Wollongong (UOW) has entered into a new partnership with Rugby ATL, Atlanta's Major League Rugby team.
The partnership is part of UOW's Crusaders Global Rugby Program which enables students to study at the Wollongong campus while receiving training from the most successful club in Super Rugby and the top rugby franchise in the world-the Crusaders.
It is one of the leading programs offered by UOW that will train the Rugby ATL's Rugby Academy student-athletes who will be or are currently enrolled in universities.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
