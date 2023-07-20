Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong Hospital patient becomes first in the world to test new blood cancer drug

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated July 20 2023 - 3:20pm, first published 2:30pm
Wollongong Hospital. File picture
A Wollongong Hospital patient became the first person in the world to receive a new immunotherapy drug last month, as part of a cancer trial now underway in the Illawarra.

