St George Illawarra will challenge the grading of a charge incurred by Jack de Belin against the Sea Eagles on Saturday.
De Belin was hit with a grade two dangerous contact charge by the match review committee for the 65th-minute incident involving Sea Eagles winger Chrisian Tuipulotu during their Round 22 stoush at WIN Stadium.
Due to prior loading, the charge would have incurred a three-match ban with an early plea.
A successful challenge of the grading would result in de Belin incurring a $3000 fine instead of a suspension.
An unsuccessful appeal at the judiciary on Tuesday night would mean the 32-year-old misses four matches.
This comes after interim Dragons coach Ryan Carr blasted a number of calls that went against his side in the 24-18 loss to Manly.
One of the calls Carr took umbrage against was the sin-binning of de Belin for a hip-drop.
"De Belin was sin-binned and the game stopped for nearly two minutes for a guy (Tuipulotu) to get his knee strapped. That's not the rule, it's play on. Either leave the field or it's play on," Carr said post-game.
"Then in that moment, when they made an error on halfway, we lose not only possession and field position, but we lose a man for 10 in the bin. It's ridiculous, it's absolutely ridiculous.
"Last week Junior [Amone] got hip-dropped by [John] Bateman, there was no penalty, it didn't come back from the bunker, and he got charged after the game. The contradiction in that alone is ridiculous."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
