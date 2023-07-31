Illawarra Mercury
St George Illawarra Dragons to fight Jack de Belin charge at the judiciary

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated July 31 2023 - 7:41pm, first published 3:05pm
The Dragons will challenge the grading of a charge incurred by Jack de Belin against the Sea Eagles on Saturday. Picture by Anna Warr
St George Illawarra will challenge the grading of a charge incurred by Jack de Belin against the Sea Eagles on Saturday.

