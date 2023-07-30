Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Dragons Den
Breaking

De Belin facing three weeks on the sideline following hip drop charge

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated July 30 2023 - 1:20pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack de Belin has been hit with a grade two dangerous contact charge for the tackle that saw him sin-binned on Saturday night. Picture by Sylvia Liber.
Jack de Belin has been hit with a grade two dangerous contact charge for the tackle that saw him sin-binned on Saturday night. Picture by Sylvia Liber.

Dragons lock Jack de Belin could be out of action for a month after being hit with a grade two dangerous contact charge for the hip drop tackle that saw him controversially sin-binned in Saturday night's loss to Manly.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.