A firing Caitlin Foord and a return for Sam Kerr was exactly what the doctor ordered against Denmark.
After positive performances so far, Foord finally got her reward with her first goal of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup as Australia beat Denmark 2-0 in Sydney on Monday evening.
Denmark had the run of things early but Warilla junior Caitlin Foord opened both the scoring and her 2023 World Cup account in the 29th minute in front of 75,784 supporters.
In doing so, the Shellharbour based attacker became the 10th multiple goalscorer for the Matildas in Women's World Cup football.
The night also provided a sight all Australian supporters wanted to see. The return of Sam Kerr. She was given over 10 minutes against the Danes - sparking delirium in the stadium and across the country.
It may prove to be crucial competitive game time with the quarter finals approaching on Saturday.
Hayley Raso doubled the advantage midway through the second half to see the Matildas reach the next stage of the tournament.
The Matildas will have the chance to re-create history after reaching the quarter finals of the World Cup for the fourth time ever.
Australia have reached the quarters three times previously in their World Cup history but have never gotten past that stage. They will be gunning to break that duck against either France or Morocco on Saturday evening in Brisbane.
Denmark striker Rikkie Madsen had a golden chance to silence the home crowd early on after a delightful ball into the box. The number 17 could not get enough contact on the ball however inside the first 10 minutes.
The Danes were proving lethal on the counter from the off. Captain Pernille Harder led a marauding run into a shot which fell into the grateful arms of Mackenzie Arnold.
The Europeans were looking extremely dangerous inside the first 20 minutes. Janni Thomsen nearly bamboozled Arnold directly from a corner but the West Ham stopper was alert enough to get a foot to the ball.
All the chances mattered little as Stadium Australia erupted midway through the first half after Foord was sent on her way by Mary Fowler and the Arsenal forward made no mistake to give the Aussies the 1-0 lead going into the break.
And midway through the second half, the result was beyond doubt thanks to the in-form Raso.
Some time and space in the box for Fowler proved costly for Denmark as she crossed to Emily van Egmond - who set it up on a platter for Raso to tuck away in the bottom corner for 2-0.
That was how the scoreline stayed. Now Australia will await the result of the France vs Morocco round of 16 match on Tuesday evening in Adelaide.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.