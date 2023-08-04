Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/FIFA World Cup
Opinion

Goals, giants falling, heartbreak: the moments of the Cup so far

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated August 4 2023 - 11:13am, first published 11:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The FIFA Women's World Cup has hit the half way point. We're into the knockouts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.