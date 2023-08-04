Goals, giants falling, heartbreak: the moments of the Cup so far

The FIFA Women's World Cup has hit the half way point. We're into the knockouts.
There have been stellar goals, massive talking points and a few fingernails bitten off for Matildas fans on the way to the round of 16, but we got there.
So who wins it from here? There is a powerhouse battle between Sweden and the USA whilst on the other side of the draw, the Matildas may well take on France in the quarters should they negotiate Denmark.
But so far, what have been the major talking points on the field from the World Cup?
There have been quite a few on the highlight reel, but perhaps the best was a stunning free-kick from Panama captain Marta Cox in Sydney just a few days ago.
Her set piece in the second minute absolutely stunned France. From about 30 yards out, Cox gave French goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin no chance. It was all in vain in the end for the South Americans as they went down 6-3 and were bundled out of the competition, but it is a moment the country will remember forever.
Perhaps one of the best team goals was that of Emily van Egmond for the Matildas against Nigeria. It was stellar work from Warilla junior Caitlin Foord down the left to then set up the number 10 for the opening goal just on the stroke of half time against the Super Falcons.
Canada, China, Portugal, Brazil, Italy, Argentina and Germany. Can you believe that these teams are out?
Their coach told Optus Sport that there could not have been a worse outcome than what happened.
"If you want to see it as a disaster in terms of sports, it's hard to argue against it," Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said.
"What it's about is to rise again and not just give up. We love this sport. Of course you're not going to expect a deep analysis, we need to let it sink in. We need to work with what happened."
A sentence that will bring tears to the eyes of every fan of football... no more Marta at a World Cup for Brazil.
Such is the brutality of World Cup football, at her sixth tournament, she captained her team in a 0-0 draw against Jamaica meaning that they would not qualify for the round of 16.
Other experienced heads will not be back for the biggest stage. Canada's Christine Sinclair was given the most harshest of exits from the Cup by being battered by Australia in Melbourne, whilst Germany will surely give more of their youngsters a chance in 2027 after playing plenty of experienced heads this tournament.
Never in doubt was it?
After the shock loss against the Nigerians and facing the reigning gold medallists, plenty were confident of a first group stage exit since 2003.
But we now know to not write off Australia. Without Sam Kerr again, the Matildas turned in on and Hayley Raso was in a real mood to kill the game off in the first half with a double.
In turn, Australia only went at topped the group, just days after being a real chance of exiting the competition.
How far can the Matildas go? Former players well and truly believe they can win it.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.