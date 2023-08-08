A new free health and wellness festival is bringing everything from energy healing to yoga, kids dance classes, fashion and artisan market stalls to Wollongong on September 2.
It's the first Lifestyle and Wellness Fair brought to City Beach Function Centre by Renee Ellison, who wanted to support local business and showcase "wholesome living".
"I want to encourage customers to lean into wholesome living and ... [do] something they've never done, such as reiki or energy healing, sound healing or a dance class," said Mrs Ellison, who is also a women's empowerment coach.
"You can also have a conversation with an expert in the health, wellness and holistic living space."
The day will feature workshops with fitness and active-wear queen Lisa Trujilo, prenatal experts, plus yoga, pilates and reiki healing.
Mrs Ellison wanted to create a local event after finding it difficult to visit similar festivals in Sydney, while she successfully ran her first fair in Kiama in June.
"I am all about high vibe energy so as soon as you walk into the fair you will feel it," she said.
"I love to be the connector of bringing people together. It's a huge value of mine - my women's empowerment coaching business - it lights me up so much knowing I'm helping women.
The Lifestyle and Wellness Fair runs from 9am to 2.30pm, Saturday September 2 at City Beach Function Centre, Wollongong.
For more details, visit their Facebook page.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
