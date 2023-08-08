Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Call to look at Airbnb impact on Illawarra rental housing

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated August 8 2023 - 8:43pm, first published 8:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An aerial photo of Wollongong and, inset, a map showing the short-stay properties available on Airbnb. Pictures by Anna Warr and Airbnb
An aerial photo of Wollongong and, inset, a map showing the short-stay properties available on Airbnb. Pictures by Anna Warr and Airbnb

Councils need to boost the supply of tourism accommodation alongside social and affordable homes, an Illawarra expert says, to mitigate the impact of short-stay accommodation on housing supply.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.