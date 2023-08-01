Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Mayors send mixed messages on tackling affordable housing

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated August 1 2023 - 5:38pm, first published 5:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shellharbour Mayor Chris Homer speaks to residents in 2022. Picture by Adam McLean
Shellharbour Mayor Chris Homer speaks to residents in 2022. Picture by Adam McLean

Mayor of Shellharbour City Council Chris Homer has conceded that for many living in his city, the prospect of realising the Australian dream is out of reach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.