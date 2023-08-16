Matildas left heartbroken as England progress to the World Cup final

Just like that, the dream is over.
England have knocked Australia out of the FIFA Women's World Cup at the semi-final stage after a 3-1 win at Stadium Australia which sees them progress to the final against Spain.
England took the lead just before half time putting the Matildas on the back foot before Sam Kerr justified her selection by scoring one of the best World Cup goals of all time to level the game midway through the second half.
However it was England's game in the end with a goal to Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo after Kerr's belter seeing them home 3-1.
The biggest news pre-game was that captain Sam Kerr was set to start the match in her first appearance in Tony Gustavsson's starting 11 all tournament due to her on-going calf injury.
Alanna Kennedy was ruled out with illness meaning Clare Polkinghorne started in her fifth World Cup.
She was brought into start and drew attention straight away, drawing a foul on half-way within 60 seconds, proving just how much attention she would draw from the English defence.
The European champs were not messing about however and had a great chance inside 10 minutes when Georgia Stanway found space in the box. Mackenzie Arnold was equal to the task however.
The attention on Kerr was made known when a good old fashioned challenge from English centre back Alex Greenwood made solid connection with the Aussie skipper and the Manchester City player found herself walking on egg shells with a yellow card so early in the match.
England had much more possession than Australia in the opening 20 minutes. The Lionesses put together 132 passes to the Matildas' 34.
The first sight at goal came half an hour into the match when Steph Catley whipped in a corner which fell to Hayley Raso but had her effort deflected over the byline.
But under 10 minutes before half-time it was heartbreak for the Matildas and they were behind. Some smart work by Alessia Russo enabled her to find Ella Toone in the box who smashed it into the roof of the net from a tight angle making the score 1-0 to England.
It was Katrina Gorry who stirred the fight back with a shot from distance to sting the palms of Earps shortly after the opening goal.
England had the best opening of the second 45 when Lauren Hemp unleashed a shot from distance which Arnold had to palm out for a corner. From the resulting set play captain Millie Bright climbed the highest but put her header wide.
But 60 minutes in it was still a lead for the European champions and the Matildas needed to act fast. And oh my, they did.
Kerr received the ball from inside her own half and ran at her Chelsea teammate Bright, only to unleash an unexpected shot outside the area which smashed into the top corner and the stadium erupted. Perhaps the moment of the World Cup to make it 1-1.
Kerr then had a header from a Kyra Cooney-Cross delivery fall straight into the arms of Earps shortly after.
The Matildas had to be on red alert because England were dangerous all game. Russo had a header go just wide of Arnold's post in the 70th minute.
And they should have heeded the warning. Hemp got in behind Ellie Carpenter at the back and the defender could not deal with the pressure and the City striker capitalised to make it 2-1.
The Matildas tried to fight back. Kerr had a header go over the bar in the 83rd minute as the whole stadium was on the edge of their seat. Substitute and France penalty shoot-out hero Cortnee Vine had a wicked shot saved shortly after as Australia searched for the equaliser.
However the passion was sucked entirely out of the ground after Russo - who was trouble all game for the Australian defence - got in behind and made it 3-1, ending the dream of the Matildas.
Australia will play one final game at the tournament, a third place playoff against Sweden in Brisbane on August 19. England will face Spain at Stadium Australia on August 20.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
