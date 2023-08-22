The Short+Sweet Illawarra film festival returns with for a fifth year with 25 of this year's best screened for one night only.
The shorts will include a range of local, national and international films - including the Wollongong made documentary The Weedy One, which follows food forager Diego Bonetto's passion for eating weeds; What Time Is It, an animated film following a man who travels back in time ten years to meet his younger self; and Bloody Wars, an Illawarra-made film about a ritual to summon a demon that goes awry.
Other films to be shown include the Wildcard winners: Flight of the Living Planes (best film), Silent Smile (best film runner up), In Search of Woolen-gong (best Illawarra film), Rat Paradise & The Interview (tied best Australian Film), and Sight (best International film).
The Bridge Street Theatre in Coniston will screen the finalists of the competition on Sunday August 27.
Beginning as a small festival of 10 minute plays in Sydney, Short + Sweet has grown into a global organisation and covers theatre, film, dance, cabaret and song.
Tickets are $22 for concession, $27 for adults, through Trybooking.com.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.