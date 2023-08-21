The Czech Ballet set to awaken Sleeping Beauty on the IPAC stage

An exquisite production of Sleeping Beauty is about to tour Australia as the Royal Czech Ballet returns to our shores from September to November.
The timeless ballet follows the story of Princess Aurora, who has a spell cast on her by the bad fairy Carabosse that will mean she will die if pricked by a needle from the age of 16.
The King tries to protect his daughter by banning all needles in the Kingdom, however Princess Aurora accidentally pricks her finger on her 16th birthday. 100 years later, a handsome prince stumbles upon the Sleeping Beauty, where she is awoken from her sleep and witchcraft is defeated.
The troupe feature elite dancers from Italy, Ukraine and Moldova. It will also feature international soloists Cristina Terentiev and Nikolay Nazarkevich.
Wollongong will be treated to two performances at the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre on Monday September 25 and Tuesday September 26.
The production will also make its way to Newcastle, Wagga Wagga, Albury, Canberra, Orange, Sydney, Dubbo, Frankston, the Gold Coast, Toowoomba, Rockhampton, Hobart, Bundaberg, Townville, and Port Macquarie among others.
The show runs for around two hours and five minutes (including interval). It is not suitable children aged two and under.
For ticket details and more information, visit: www.royalczechballet.com.au.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
