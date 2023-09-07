Beyond the Horizon: The Illawarra Mercury's journey to Denmark to find the facts on offshore wind

Wind tower segments at Danish manufacturer Welcon waiting to be finished and Connor Pearce with a wind turbine. Pictures by Connor Pearce

As the consultation into an offshore wind farm off the coast of Wollongong kicks off the Illawarra Mercury has sent business reporter Connor Pearce to Denmark to find out first hand what it's like living with them.

Connor spent a week on a fact-finding trip funded by the Danish Embassy, Canberra, and is getting answers to reader questions along the way.



In Denmark wind energy alone can produce more than the total power consumption of an entire nation, with the extra fed back into the continental grid.

He answers your questions in the live blog below. The full series of stories will be published in the coming weeks.



