Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local Business

Illawarra offshore wind zone opens to mixed feedback

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated August 14 2023 - 7:20pm, first published 4:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Energy Minister Chris Bowen may see the Illawarra offshore wind zone as a jobs bonanza, but early community reaction to the prospect of hundreds of wind turbines off the Illawarra coast is mixed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.