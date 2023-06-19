A move to shift a wind farm away from Kiama was so popular, council plans to say thanks.
BlueFloat Energy had planned a 105-turbine strong wind farm 14-30km off the coast, but Kiama locals said 'not in my ocean'.
So BlueFloat moved their plans further north off the coast of the northern Illawarra, country manager Nick Sankey stating the Kiama opposition "definitely" played a part.
"So we did receive some feedback in terms of the visual amenities, in terms of concerns about environmental issues," Mr Sankey said.
"But we receive that on most of our projects."
At Tuesday night's meeting councillors will vote on a motion welcoming "the decision that BlueFloat Energy has selected an alternate site than the Kiama coast" for its wind farm.
"This is aligned with council's previous determination on this matter," the motion said.
In December last year councillors moved a motion opposing the wind farm, which stated council "has significant unanswered concerns about the development of over 100 floating wind-driven power generators off our coast".
In Tuesday night's motion, council recognised the new location was closer to the Illawarra Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) declared by the state government.
"This region provides a ready-made location for the project given the strong and consistent wind, as well as its proximity to an existing industrial base," council's motion stated.
"It is also noted that the NSW government has identified that the REZ will help to future-proof the area's economy and job market through the transition to renewable energy."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.