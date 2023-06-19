Illawarra Mercury
'Thanks for going away', Kiama council says to wind farm

By Glen Humphries
Updated June 19 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 12:30pm
Kiama council is happy a wind farm has decided to set up elsewhere.
A move to shift a wind farm away from Kiama was so popular, council plans to say thanks.

