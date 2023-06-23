Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Wollongong offshore wind farm can't move further out to sea because of military test range

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated June 23 2023 - 7:45pm, first published 5:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Colin La Flamme asked why the military ranges were necessary in this location. Picture by Robert Peet.
Colin La Flamme asked why the military ranges were necessary in this location. Picture by Robert Peet.

Military testing ranges 30km offshore from Wollongong could block any chance of a proposed offshore wind farm being moved further away from the coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.