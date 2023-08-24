Illawarra Mercury
Home/Community/History

Looking back: Thirroul coalminers go out on strike over a bathroom

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated August 24 2023 - 1:20pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Looking back at August 25, 1950

Thirroul coalminers decided to go on strike until they got better bathroom facilities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.