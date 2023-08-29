Illawarra Mercurysport
Wollongong Wolves submit final National Second Tier proposal

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated August 29 2023 - 12:39pm, first published 12:15pm
Wolves chairman Tory Lavalle (left), current coach David Carney and chief executive Strebre Delovski. Picture by Adam McLean
Wolves chairman Tory Lavalle (left), current coach David Carney and chief executive Strebre Delovski. Picture by Adam McLean

The Wollongong Wolves will be one of the teams considered for the upcoming 'National Second Tier' competition set to commence in either March or April 2024.

