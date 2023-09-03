At just 15 years of age, Isaac Vello launched his own streetwear clothes label after being inspired by young entrepreneurs on TikTok.
The clothing label Tuari The Label is named after the Latin verb Tuari, meaning to guard or to protect.
"The idea of Tuari extends to guard our mental and emotional wellbeing, as well as our rights and freedoms," Isaac Vello said.
The Fairy Meadow teenager released the first range of his fashion label online on August 11, 2023.
The debut line includes quarter-zip jackets, boxy heavy-weight T-shirts and hoodies with the graphic artwork 'primal instinct'.
Creating clothes that have a meaning is important to the Year 10 student from Keira High School.
"I wanted to empower people to think outside of the box and know there's not always a right way to follow," he said.
"We can be different in our own thoughts and processes."
Mr Vello was inspired to create a clothing label at the start of 2023 after watching TikTok videos.
"I had seen a lot of people on TikTok starting their own brands, and it just kind triggered something in my brain like 'I want to do something with my life'," he said.
The young entrepreneur is running the business online with some help from his mum.
"It wasn't an easy process because he had to sacrifice his savings to make the first order," mother Jen Piazza said.
"It was challenging because we had to find a printer, we had to order clothing, get samples, make sure we were happy because he wanted to sell good-quality clothing and prints."
He was inspired by brands like Australian surf and streetwear brand Ghanda Clothing.
One of his favourite parts of creating the business has been building a community on social media through Instagram and TikTok.
For now, Isaac Vello celebrates the launch of his new business and hopes to release new designs in the future.
"I like graphic design and editing and I want to expand it in the future and I want to make new designs that have meaning."
