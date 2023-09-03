Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Tuari the street-wear clothes label created by Fairy Meadow teen Isaac Vello

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated September 3 2023 - 5:38pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

At just 15 years of age, Isaac Vello launched his own streetwear clothes label after being inspired by young entrepreneurs on TikTok.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marlene Even

Marlene Even

Journalist

Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.