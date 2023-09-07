Spring 2022 vs 2023: A year on, how much is a home worth in your suburb?

Across the Illawarra and beyond, there's been plenty of focus on the spring selling season.
As spring has arrived, new figures have revealed the change in house and unit prices in suburbs throughout the Illawarra during the past 12 months.
The data shows the majority of suburbs in the region have experienced a decrease in median values in that time - some of them by more than 10 per cent.
However, several suburbs' markets did enjoy a slight increase from the beginning of spring 2022 compared to the same time this year.
Check out our interactive maps to see the average price in your suburb.
This past weekend featured the first batch of auctions for spring.
A young Illawarra family celebrated Father's Day in style, snapping up a home under the hammer on Sunday.
Ten registered bidders were vying for the Wollongong home, which had been held by its seller for more than 30 years.
Read the Illawarra auction wrap-up for details.
Illawarra home owners have been given another interest rate reprieve, while the latest pause has potentially provided some relief for renters currently in the market to buy.
At its meeting on Tuesday, the RBA board decided to leave the cash rate target unchanged at 4.10 per cent.
CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless said it may be too soon for a pause in the cash rate to have a significant impact on purchasing demand.
However, while this environment may provide challenges for aspiring Illawarra home buyers, some are maintaining a positive outlook.
When planning to build her new home a decade ago, the owner of 32 Moore Street, Austinmer had a clear vision.
"I wanted to prove to myself that you could make a beautiful house, on a small block, with a small footprint, and with a small environmental impact," she said.
Take a video tour of this impressive property, now on the market.
A waterfront property at Oak Flats has new owners, after having been in the same family for more than 60 years.
Meanwhile, another home in the same street also sold on the same day.
Find out more here.
Finally, check out the latest House of the Week. An oasis of tropical resort-inspired luxury, this opulent full-floor apartment has everything a lifestyle buyer could wish for.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra Mercury property reporter
