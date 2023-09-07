Illawarra Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Property Summary

Spring 2022 vs 2023: A year on, how much is a home worth in your suburb?

September 7 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Currently under construction, this two-bedroom apartment at 4/12 McGrath Lane, Albion Park is on the market with a guide of $709,000 to $719,000. Picture: Supplied
Currently under construction, this two-bedroom apartment at 4/12 McGrath Lane, Albion Park is on the market with a guide of $709,000 to $719,000. Picture: Supplied

Across the Illawarra and beyond, there's been plenty of focus on the spring selling season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.