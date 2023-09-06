Live every day like you are on a holiday

Property of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
An oasis of tropical resort-inspired luxury, this opulent full-floor apartment has everything a lifestyle buyer could wish for.
Belle Property Illawarra director Darren Kay said, "It is presented with pride in an exclusive complex of just nine apartments and features complete privacy with no common walls.
"You will love the magnificent entertainer's courtyard complete with your own swimming pool and spa."
Occupying the podium level with 578 square metres on title, this breathtaking family-friendly apartment is loaded with signature style.
Luminous natural light touches every corner and it has a leafy outlook that encompasses ocean views.
The expansive open plan interiors radiate contemporary appeal and feature multiple living areas, high ceilings and a seamless indoor/outdoor flow to the oversized entertainer's balcony.
The stunning kitchen features Miele appliances, gas cooking, stone benchtops and a dishwasher.
There is a home office/study plus four fresh and flawless bedrooms, including the sun-filled master quarters appointed with an en suite and large robe.
The property has ducted air-conditioning throughout, intercom security, double garaging on title as well as lift access to the garage.
"Offering house-like proportions without the maintenance, this property is ideal for a teenage family and is just a few steps to Blue Mile cafes and the scenic walk, the Gong shuttle, restaurants and beautiful North Beach," Darren said.
"It is an ideal apartment for those looking to downsize, upsize, professionals, retirees, international buyers or family buyers."
Placing carefree coastal living at the heart of its design, one of the most awe-inspiring areas of this home is the grand all-seasons terrace which includes an outdoor kitchen, storage shed, areas to sit, relax and soak up the sun as well as plenty of space for outdoor dining or entertaining your family and friends.
This blue-chip oceanside setting captures the essence of Wollongong's iconic lifestyle.
Darren said, "Occupying one of the city's top addresses this apartment is in a premium position that will appeal to anyone wanting to enjoy the best of what Wollongong has to offer."
