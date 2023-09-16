Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local Business

Energy prices number one concern for Illawarra businesses

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated September 17 2023 - 3:35pm, first published September 16 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Director of Headlands Distilling Co. Jared Smith said price rises made solar a no-brainer for his business. Picture by Robert Peet.
Director of Headlands Distilling Co. Jared Smith said price rises made solar a no-brainer for his business. Picture by Robert Peet.

Illawarra businesses want the transition to net zero to progress, but are finding the cost of energy is the fastest growing impact on their operations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.