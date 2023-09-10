E-scooters could become a more common site in Wollongong , with a 12-month trial kicking off later this month.
The trial, which starts on September 29, is only open to those e-scooters supplied by trial partner Neuron - privately owned e-scooters are still illegal under NSW road rules - and is limited to certain areas across the local government area.
The operating area includes parts of the Wollongong CBD, the streets around the University of Wollongong and the bike path from Sandon Point down to Flagstaff Point.
The e-scooters from Neuron include geotagging that switches off the device if a rider leaves the approved trial zone.
They are also speed limited, with a maximum of 20km/h on bicycle paths or roads with a speed limit up to 50km/h.
Along shared pathways like the Blue Mile at North Wollongong, the speed limit is restricted to 10km/h.
Riders will be able to park their e-scooters in most locations within the permitted trial area but Wollongong City Council and Neuron are looking to identify designated parking areas, as well as no parking areas.
These no parking areas would include sections of the Wollongong foreshore, city centre and near key transport hubs.
Measures have also been put into place to reduce the risk of the e-scooters being dumped across the LGA, similar to the problem that plagued the share bike concept in other cities.
According to the council, all riders will be required to submit an "end of trip" photo of their parked e-scooter after each ride.
The scooters are fitted with a topple detection feature, which alerts Neuron if an e-scooter has fallen so they can then reposition it.
Also, Neuron staff will need to visit each e-scooter regularly to swap out flat batteries, while also ensuring an even distribution across the trial zone.
The trial is part of a broader study of e-scooters started by Transport for NSW last year. Wollongong is the third trial location in in NSW - one in Lake Macquarie began in December and Armidale's started last week.
"E-scooters will offer an exciting new and sustainable way to get out and explore Wollongong and I look forward to finally kicking off a trial in the middle of one of our state's major city centres," Transport Minister Jo Haylen said.
"Transport for NSW and Wollongong City Council have worked closely to ensure this trial will be safe, a useful new form of transport and importantly, will be a lot of fun."
Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said people needed to be aware the e-scooters would be out and about.
"The introduction of e-scooters will mean that other road and shared pathway users will need to be mindful there is something new to be on the lookout for," Cr Bradbery said.
"It will mean people will need to change their behaviours, or be aware that e-scooters might be on the road."
He said the trial area wasn't just limited to the foreshore area because the council wanted to ensure they "provided a realistic and viable alternative to cars and connected people to public transport".
The scooters can be unlocked and used via the Neuron app.
While a driver's licence will not be required, riders must be at least 16 years old and wear a helmet while riding.
The same drink and drug driving rules for cars also apply to the e-scooters
