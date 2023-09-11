Big waves are slamming into the Illawarra with a hazardous surf warning issued for the coastline.
Waves up to two metres, with some a little larger, are possible on Tuesday and Wednesday.
"A cold pressure system well out in the Tasman is bringing intense weather to New Zealand, but it's also at the angle where it's pumping waves to NSW," Weatherzone meteorologist Brett Dutschke said.
"You could get the odd wave being higher than the two metres and that's the most hazardous part during the next two days."
Surf and swell conditions are hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating, and swimming in the following areas, the Bureau of Meteorology's warning states.
Other areas in the warning zone include Batemans and Eden coasts.
