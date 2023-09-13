A Vietnamese food truck with a cult following is about to be taken off the road for its owner to open a new venture in Dapto.
No more will you be able to find traditional Bahn Mi rolls from the Bun Me van (except for private); instead those with hunger pains will need to stop by Krisp, opening on Prince Edward Drive this Friday.
Accountant-turned-foodie Andy Nguyen is behind the new restaurant, where he has infused "crisp" flavours and textures to each menu item (except the desserts, they're delivered straight from patisserie Massimo Papa).
"You want the 'wow' factor, you want your customers to be saying, 'that's a really cool thing, that's exciting'," he said.
In his past life of finance, Mr Nguyen said he was lucky enough to travel the country and parts of the world which opened his eyes to different cultures and flavours.
He's used this knowledge to try and infuse a "twist" on traditional dishes to take it up a notch, whether it be using different ingredients or techniques.
"That's something that brings a lot of joy to me when people really enjoy that experience," he said.
Nothing on the menu is above $25, with affordable yet flavoursome food top of mind for Mr Nguyen, including "old favourites" like the crispy pork belly roll and spring roll roll.
Other tasty dishes include savoury crispy Vietnamese crepes (filled with wilted carrots and cabbage and your choice of seared beef, chicken, salmon, tofu or chipotle lamb), vermicelli salad bowls with seared pork and pork spring rolls, plus rice paper rolls, spring rolls, Pho, bao buns, banh xeo
Meantime, Mr Nguyen's wife's sweet tooth has influenced his choice in sweets available too.
Krisp will have vegan and gluten free options, with the space to dine inside/outside. They'll be open seven days at 70 Prince Edward Drive in Dapto.
Monday to Saturday 11am to 2pm, and 5pm-8pm; Sundays 11am to 2pm. Closed on public holidays.
