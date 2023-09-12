Illawarra Mercury
Home/Video/Animal

Shellharbour SUP Festival is coming to the banks of Lake Illawarra in November

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
September 12 2023 - 1:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bec Dunning is running a SUP Festival in Shellharbour with SUP surfing competitions, flat water races, fancy dress, SUP yoga, market stalls and live entertainment. Main image by Sylvia Liber
Bec Dunning is running a SUP Festival in Shellharbour with SUP surfing competitions, flat water races, fancy dress, SUP yoga, market stalls and live entertainment. Main image by Sylvia Liber

A stand-up paddle board festival is coming to Shellharbour with SUP races, entertainment, yoga, food trucks and an inflatable obstacle course from November 3 to 5.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.