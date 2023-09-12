Illawarra Mercury
Air quality declines in the Illawarra due to smoke from hazard reductions

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated September 13 2023 - 7:46am, first published 7:30am
People with health conditions are urged to take precautions amid reduced air quality in the Illawarra due to widespread smoke.

