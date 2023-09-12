People with health conditions are urged to take precautions amid reduced air quality in the Illawarra due to widespread smoke.
The Illawarra's air quality has been rated as 'fair' for Wednesday, September 13, thanks to a huge, 2700 hectare hazard reduction burn taking place in Holsworthy Military Barracks.
Smoke has spread across the Illawarra and Greater Sydney, and NSW Health warns it can affect your health so it is important to reduce your exposure.
"You are at higher risk if you are older, a child, pregnant or have a heart or lung disease like asthma or emphysema. Smoke particles can make some heart and lung conditions like angina, asthma and emphysema worse," authorities said.
People with a heart or lung condition, including asthma; people age 65 years or older; infants and children; and pregnant women are urged to take precautions. These include:
The burn-off will continue until Thursday. Stay up-to-date with fires in your area on the Hazards Near Me app.
