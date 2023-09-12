A crane deck has been left dangling by a thread at a Shell Cove construction site, three storeys above a public road.
Residents heard what they described as a bang the same volume as a car crash coming from the Ancora Shell Cove construction site about 1pm Tuesday.
"I heard the crash of scaffolding coming down," a nearby resident said. "It was like a car crash loud, metal on metal."
After the initial bang, construction workers could be heard telling their colleagues on site to "get out of the way".
"I heard people shouting 'Oh no' so I went outside to have a look, and that's when I saw the green container hanging down the side of the scaffolding, and the crane holding up what was left," the resident said.
Strewn across the ground was scaffolding and construction materials that were held on the deck.
From observers' accounts, what seemed to have happened was as a crane was extracting the deck from the storey below the roof, the tines of the crane deck had tilted upwards, slamming into the scaffolding surrounding the building.
What shocked one resident the most was prior to the incident, the adjacent roadway was open to the public.
"It's a public road, I was walking out there this morning," one said.
By later in the afternoon another crane had arrived to assist with bringing the bin back to safety.
There are no reports of any injuries.
Upon completion, Ancora Shell Cove is slated to have 64 luxury one, two and three-bedroom apartments across three buildings.
A spokesperson for developer Frasers Property Australia has been contacted for comment.
The close call at Shell Cove comes after a number of high-profile building incidents, and regulators cracking down on unsafe construction practices in the Illawarra.
A spokesperson for SafeWork NSW said the agency was investigating.
"SafeWork NSW is onsite and investigating a dangerous incident involving a crane in Shellharbour this afternoon. The investigation is ongoing and further comment is not available at this time."
