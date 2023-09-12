Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Crane deck incident at Shell Cove construction site leaves resident stunned

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated September 12 2023 - 6:03pm, first published 2:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An incident at a construction site at Shell Cove left a crane bin dangling above a public road. Picture by Sylvia Liber
An incident at a construction site at Shell Cove left a crane bin dangling above a public road. Picture by Sylvia Liber

A crane deck has been left dangling by a thread at a Shell Cove construction site, three storeys above a public road.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.