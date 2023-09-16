Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Kerry Parker's Think It Over signals return with win in million dollar 7 Stakes

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
September 16 2023 - 7:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Think It Over claimed the 7 Stakes on Saturday. Picture - Getty Images
Think It Over claimed the 7 Stakes on Saturday. Picture - Getty Images

After a long and stressful journey, Kembla trainer Kerry Parker's Think It Over is well and truly back after claiming the 7 Stakes at Royal Randwick.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Illawarra local. I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.