Kerry Parker's Think It Over signals return with win in million dollar 7 Stakes

After a long and stressful journey, Kembla trainer Kerry Parker's Think It Over is well and truly back after claiming the 7 Stakes at Royal Randwick.
Think It Over claimed victory in the inaugural $1 million 7 Stakes (1600m) in his third run since a career-threatening tendon injury.
The victory comes just 18 months after he claimed the Queen Elizabeth Stakes.
Think It Over ran over Annabel Neasham's Zaaki late in the fold.
Following the race, trainer Parker told Sky Racing that his winner will have a month off before running in the G1 King Charles (1600m) on October 14.
"It's just absolutely sensational with everything that's gone into this bloke," he said post race.
"Like anybody from a tendon it's a scary move from there to think you're coming back. To watch that today was just sensational. Everything was done that could be done and it was just up to the horse. When the injury first happened I had the conversation with Richard Johnson that at least if he doesn't come back he goes out on top being a Queen Elizabeth winner.
"It was always going to be no risk to the horse. He had to be right to come back to the races and he's just kept ticking the boxes along the way.
"He'll have four weeks now and then come into the King Charles then. The plan was to always give him these three runs, make sure we got his fitness up and then it was just a matter of if he could go into the King Charles fresh then that would be super."
Meanwhile Robert and Luke Price trained Satness won the Midway whilst their other horse Cuban Royale had an enormous run in the Bill Ritchie Handicap (1400m), running second.
