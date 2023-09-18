Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

South Coast Labour Council forms environment alliance for offshore wind

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated September 18 2023 - 8:43pm, first published 6:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Coast Labour Council secretary Arthur Rorris and NTEU organiser Martin Cubby. Picture by Sylvia Liber
South Coast Labour Council secretary Arthur Rorris and NTEU organiser Martin Cubby. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Illawarra unions have launched a community alliance in support of the proposed offshore wind zone for the Illawarra as a "once in a lifetime" opportunity for green jobs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.