Illawarra Mercury
Home/Community/History

The Mercury in 2012: Liberal split on Shellharbour council

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated September 19 2023 - 2:09pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After just a year in the top job, in 2012 Shellharbour Liberal Kellie Marsh lost a re-election bid for Shellharbour Mayor. Picture by Wesley Lonergan
After just a year in the top job, in 2012 Shellharbour Liberal Kellie Marsh lost a re-election bid for Shellharbour Mayor. Picture by Wesley Lonergan

Looking back at September 20, 2012

A Liberal split on Shellharbour City Council saw the party lose the mayoral position.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.