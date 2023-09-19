A man's body has been recovered following an emergency operation at in Clifton.
Just after 6.30am on Wednesday, September 20, emergency services were called to Sea Cliff Bridge on Lawrence Hargrave Drive, after a body was located on rocks below.
A Toll rescue helicopter was deployed, with police, fire and ambulance crews sent to the scene.
"Following a police operation, the body of a man has now been recovered," a NSW Police spokeswoman said.
"Initial inquiries suggest there are no suspicious circumstances, and a report will be prepared for the coroner."
No further details are available at this time.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.