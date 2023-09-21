Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Health

Horsley family's campaign for free meningococcal B vaccines

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated September 21 2023 - 8:34pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brayden Chater's family - cousin Callum Young, older sister Stacey, younger brother Harry, mum Stacey and dad Ralph - with a photograph of the keen fisherman taken in Lake Conjola in 2022. Picture by Robert Peet
Brayden Chater's family - cousin Callum Young, older sister Stacey, younger brother Harry, mum Stacey and dad Ralph - with a photograph of the keen fisherman taken in Lake Conjola in 2022. Picture by Robert Peet

When Horsley parents Stacey and Ralph Chater were told their son Brayden - a fit, healthy 23-year-old - had died of meningococcal disease, they were shocked.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.