Helensburgh drops out paving the way for rise of new Illawarra cricket club

A new club will replace Helensburgh when the 2023/24 Cricket Illawarra season starts on Saturday, October 7.
It comes after the Helensburgh Cricket Club made the call to drop out of the first-grade competition for the coming season.
Helensburgh did however indicate the club was keen to rebuild with the intention of returning to play in Cricket Illawarra's (CI) first-grade competition in the not too distant future.
Their departure has opened the way for new club Illawarra Passionate Cricket Club (IPCC) to be promoted to the first-grade competition.
IPCC will play its home games at Rex Jackson Oval in Helensburgh.
The Mercury understands the 10 Illawarra clubs at first weren't happy IPCC were promoted to the top grade but have since come on board with CI management committee's decision.
It's also understood that the clubs also knocked back moves to introduce a three-tier series of competitions, involving a T20, one-day and two-day competition.
The clubs were not keen to play a two-day competition. They were however happy to continue with just the two competitions, so Cricket Illawarra's managment committee resolved to run just a T20 and one-day competition.
The T20 competition for all four grades will start on Saturday, October 7.
Rounds two to five will be played as double-headers with the finals for all grades to be played at North Dalton Park on Sunday, October 29.
Round 1 of the one-day competition will be played on Saturday, October 28, with final regular season fixtures to be held on Saturday, March 9, 2024.
The semi-finals will be played on Saturday, March 16 and the finals on Saturday, March 23.
