Illawarra Mercurysport
Home/Sport/Cricket

New Cricket Illawarra team replaces Helensburgh for coming season

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
September 24 2023 - 1:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong batsman Tyler Johns in action against Keira during the 2022-23 season. Picture by Anna Warr
Wollongong batsman Tyler Johns in action against Keira during the 2022-23 season. Picture by Anna Warr

A new club will replace Helensburgh when the 2023/24 Cricket Illawarra season starts on Saturday, October 7.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from AFL
More from sports
Helensburgh drops out paving the way for rise of new Illawarra cricket club
Wollongong batsman Tyler Johns in action against Keira during the 2022-23 season. Picture by Anna Warr
The upcoming Cricket Illawarra season will start on October 7
Agron Latifi
No comments
Grace Stewart, Hockeyroos map out plan for 2024 Paris Olympics glory
Gerringong's Grace Stewart (front) believes her Hockeyroos are well placed to taste success at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Picture - Hockey Australia
Perth will play a big role in Australia's goal to get on the podium.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
Woods 'stoked' after winning South Coast's top women's honour
Woonona midfielder Nikita Woods holds up the spoils after being named the Women's Premier League's first-grade player of the year on Friday night. Picture - @gragrapix
The prestigious awards ceremony took place on Friday night.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.