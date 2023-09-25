Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Health

Talk2MeBro fundraising walk: Paramedics talk about how they cope

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
September 25 2023 - 2:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Inspector Norm Rees, Illawarra journalist Nadine Morton and paramedic Vanessa Gibson during a fundraising walk for local mental health charity Talk2MeBro. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Inspector Norm Rees, Illawarra journalist Nadine Morton and paramedic Vanessa Gibson during a fundraising walk for local mental health charity Talk2MeBro. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Treating people on the worst day of their life can have a cumulative effect, just ask paramedic Norm Rees.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.