It doesn't matter if it's singing out loud as you drive, plunging into an ice bath, a good book or catching up with mates, but finding your happy place is vital.
If you've ever looked around and thought you were the only one struggling, you'd be wrong.
One in six Australians (around 3.3 million people) aged 16-85 years, had serious thoughts about taking their own life during 2020-21, ABS data shows.
This week six of us walked the Blue Mile, myself and five men from local mental health/suicide prevention charity Talk2MeBro, and every single one of us have struggled, or know someone who has.
Charity director Jack Brown said finding moments of happiness is absolutely vital, no matter how small they are.
The Army veteran has fought addiction and suicidal ideation, and admits he's "still a work in progress".
But for his own happiness he tries to eat well, takes regular ice baths and saunas, exercises and "connects" with mates and his partner.
When life piles up on Freddy Purcell and times get tough, he grabs his keys, goes for a drive and sings out loud.
Jye McDonald turns to exercise, so too does Brad Romaniszyn who also escapes into the pages of a good book or talks to a counsellor.
Daniel Olival's faith and "relationship with Jesus" gets him through the tough times. He also exercises and does a weekly night swim.
"Cold showers each night give me the resilience to breathe and relax when under pressure," he said.
As the national fundraiser Walk With Me continues, the director of the Wollongong charity that started it all is urging people to find joy amid the pain.
I've registered to walk and raise funds for Walk With Me and I've set a personal goal of 120 kilometres to help those struggling. So far I've walked 60 kilometres.
Find out more at talk2mebro.org.au or make a tax deductible donation here.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.