Anyone else feel like they're struggling?
COVID lockdowns are over and life has mostly returned to normal, but it's still tough out there, right?
Lot's of things pass by our news desk each week, all sorts of good, bad, funny and heartbreaking stories, but this one caught my eye and I've signed up. Keen to join me?
Talk2MeBro is a local charity, borne out of heartbreak after the suicide death of Keiraville man Matt Simpson in 2018.
During September, Talk2MeBro is holding a national event called Walk With Me to raise funds and awareness to help save lives. I'm among hundreds of people who've registered to take part.
All the charity's director Jack Brown is asking for you to walk, and donate what you can, to help others.
"We want to walk 65,000 kilometres for [the] 65,000 suicide attempts throughout Australia each year," he said. "It's filling up Suncorp Stadium."
In 2022, there were 965 suspected or confirmed suicide deaths in Australia. This was higher than the number of suicide deaths in 2021 (909), 2020 (899) and 2019 (946).
"We wanted to make sure that this walk was an initiative to get the community thinking about those who have had those struggles," Mr Brown said.
"Get out and pound that pavement for someone you've lost, or even for themselves for your own mental health if you're struggling."
This is the first time the fundraiser's been held in three years - COVID got in the way, again. Last time they raised $50,000, this time the goal is $250,000.
Anyone keen to take part is encouraged to set a goal of how many kilometres they're keen to walk, register online, ask friends and colleagues to support you, and then get walking.
Unfortunately the Illawarra has been touched far too many times by suicides.
On March 27, 2023, the suicide of a Year 11 boy in the Wollongong CBD shook us to our core.
The Kiama community has grappled with the tragic loss of a number of young people to suicide.
As journalists and photographers we've also been shaken by the loss of life and have worked with Mindframe and the Illawarra Shoalhaven Suicide Prevention Collaborative, to ensure we not only bring you the news, but do it with compassion.
I've set myself a goal of walking 120kms during - it's like walking from Wollongong to Berry, and back again - during September to raise funds and awareness for Talk2MeBro. I'll be doing some of my walks with community members. Email me at cos@illawarramercury.com.au if you're keen to join in.
Visit talk2mebro.org.au to register your own walk and raise funds, or to donate.
