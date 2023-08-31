Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Talk2MeBro's goal to get people walking to prevent suicide

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated September 1 2023 - 6:41am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illawarra Mercury journalist Nadine Morton and Talk2MeBro director Jack Brown are walking for mental health during September. Picture by Robert Peet
Illawarra Mercury journalist Nadine Morton and Talk2MeBro director Jack Brown are walking for mental health during September. Picture by Robert Peet

Anyone else feel like they're struggling?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.