Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Wollongong city weeps after CBD teen suicide tragedy

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
Updated March 29 2023 - 6:22pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery has extended sympathies to the deceased boy's family. Picture: Adam McLean
Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery has extended sympathies to the deceased boy's family. Picture: Adam McLean

It's business as usual in the Wollongong Central shopping centre on Tuesday morning - a little girl walks hand-in-hand with her mother and a milkshake, the escalator's broken again.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angela Thompson

Angela Thompson

Journalist

Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.