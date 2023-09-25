It was the funding announcement that wasn't.
The Illawarra's media arrived at Shellharbour Airport for a "major funding announcement" from Kiama MP Gareth Ward on Monday afternoon.
Joining Mr Ward was Shellharbour City Council mayor Chris Homer and deputy mayor Kellie Marsh, as well as council staff.
With cameras rolling and dictaphones recording, Mr Ward kicked off the press conference announcing that Shellharbour City Council was successful in receiving $15.97 million to extend the runway at Shellharbour Airport that would potentially bring budget carriers such as Bonza and Jetstar to the Illawarra.
The new funding would come from this year's NSW budget and was from Restart NSW fund and delivered under the "Regional Growth: Economic Activation Fund - Growing Local Economies".
This funding was a major boon for the region; not only would it bring in more tourists but locals could get on flights for under $100 to destinations along the east coast.
However, there was no mention of this funding in the budget papers or in the Regional Plan document which set out the projects that would receive funding in the Illawarra. In addition, there was no government member at the press conference, and it hadn't been included in post-budget media releases.
Back in 2019, Shellharbour Airport had received $15.97 million in funding for the new terminal building and the enhanced aircraft parking area, also from the Growing Local Economies fund.
Uh oh.
A document from Treasury that had been sent to Mr Ward's office incorrectly included the $15.977 million in funding for a project announced four years ago and largely complete.
Mr Ward said the budget papers were "black and white".
"The announcement I made was based on documents I was specifically given by Treasury."
A spokesperson for Tara Moriarty, the minister for Regional NSW who oversees the funding allocation, said questions were being asked of Treasury about how the line item got into the document.
So pack your suitcases away and put back the welcome balloons, Illawarra residents are not going to be getting on a budget airline from Shellharbour Airport anytime soon.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.