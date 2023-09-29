Illawarra Mercury
Holocaust survivor shares her ordeal ahead of Wollongong exhibition opening

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
September 30 2023 - 6:00am
Miryam 'Mimi' Wise is a Holocaust survivor, who will be in Wollongong early October for the opening of the Courage To Care exhibition at Wollongong Art Gallery. Picture supplied
Miryam "Mimi" Wise was just a child when she and her family went into hiding to avoid Nazi persecution, but the memories are still vivid and she will be sharing her story in Wollongong this October.

